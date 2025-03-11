https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191261SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264LoopA cosmic-themed video still of a glowing heart in space, viewed from a frontal angle, surrounded by swirling galaxies and starry nebulae. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 57.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 36.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 8.84 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.49 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare