https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191292SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vibrant blue and gold ink swirling underwater, captured in a close-up, high-angle shot, creating a mesmerizing abstract video effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 62.62 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 32.92 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.98 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare