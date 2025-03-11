https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191357SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264LoopDynamic video concept with a top-down angle, showcasing a burst of glowing blue and purple stars against a dark background, creating a cosmic effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 51.18 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 34.15 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.67 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare