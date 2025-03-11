https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191363SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264LoopA mesmerizing video concept featuring a top-down view of vibrant, multicolored starbursts on a dark background, creating a cosmic, dreamy effect. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 69.51 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 36.06 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 8.73 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.16 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare