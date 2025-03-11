https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191478SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Abstract video of smooth, flowing blue metallic waves, captured from a low-angle, creating a futuristic and fluid visual effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.59 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.24 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare