https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191508SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Abstract video featuring smooth, flowing blue waves. The close-up angle emphasizes the glossy texture and fluid motion, creating a dynamic visual. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.47 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare