https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191540SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Futuristic video concept with a low-angle view of a room filled with red and white LED lights on the ceiling and floor, creating a dynamic, immersive atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 36.51 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 21.34 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.43 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.12 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare