https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191731SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A woman reads a book in a library aisle, captured from a side angle. The video style emphasizes depth and symmetry with tall, filled bookshelves.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.95 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.03 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.75 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare