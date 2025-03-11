https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191732SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A serene video scene of fluffy white clouds against a bright blue sky, captured from a low-angle perspective, conveying tranquility and openness. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.72 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.75 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare