rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191739
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Abstract video of metallic liquid texture with a close-up angle, showcasing smooth, reflective waves and fluid motion in a modern, futuristic style. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 56.79 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.83 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.07 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.26 MB

View personal and business license