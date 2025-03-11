https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191745SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A serene video scene of fluffy clouds from a low-angle perspective, capturing the vastness of the sky in a dreamy, tranquil style. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.89 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare