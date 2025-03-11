https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191755SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Vibrant, abstract video art featuring colorful sound waves on a black background. The dynamic, frontal angle captures the flowing, energetic motion. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.82 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.8 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare