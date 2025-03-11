https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191767SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A serene video captures a wide-angle view of a clear blue sky with wispy clouds, creating a peaceful and uplifting atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 8.61 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 3.31 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 528.29 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.85 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare