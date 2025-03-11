https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191823SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A vibrant, surreal video scene of snowy mountains under a starry sky with a radiant sunburst. Low-angle view enhances the dramatic landscape. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.85 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 21.87 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.9 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare