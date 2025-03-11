https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17191839SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264A surreal, cosmic landscape with snow-capped mountains and a vibrant nebula sky. Low-angle view, resembling a fantasy video game scene. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.48 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.43 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare