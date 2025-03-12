rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192087
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Illustration of a person with blue hair working on a laptop under a light bulb. Side angle suggests creativity. Ideal for a video on innovation.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 4.7 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 2.61 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 515.39 KB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 2.46 MB

View personal and business license