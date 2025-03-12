https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192127SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Pixelated video game loading screen with a green pixel background and progress bar. Straight-on camera angle, retro 8-bit style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare