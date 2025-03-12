https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192165SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264Close-up video of cherry blossoms against a clear blue sky, capturing a butterfly in mid-flight. Shot from a low angle for a dynamic view.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 34.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.88 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.91 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare