rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192168
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

A low-angle video captures cherry blossoms against a clear blue sky, highlighting a butterfly perched delicately on a branch, evoking tranquility.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.75 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 28.73 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.84 MB

View personal and business license