rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192183
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Wide-angle shot of a vibrant wildflower meadow with a large tree under a blue sky, perfect for a serene nature video backdrop.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 65.38 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 31.76 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.76 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.92 MB

View personal and business license