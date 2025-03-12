rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192230
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Top-down view of newspapers scattered around a green screen center, ideal for video editing. Dynamic, chaotic style with a vibrant focal point.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.77 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.79 MB
  • SD
    480 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.93 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 480 px | GIF | 21.22 MB

View personal and business license