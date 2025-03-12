https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192236SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Side angle view of a laptop with a green screen on a wooden desk, ready for video editing. Modern, professional workspace setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 16.91 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.75 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.48 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.39 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare