rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192244
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A video still of a modern workspace, featuring a laptop and lamp on a wooden desk. Shot from a low angle, emphasizing a sleek, minimalist style.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 10 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 4.7 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 804.88 KB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.83 MB

View personal and business license