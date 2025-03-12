rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192247
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A video still of an open book with green pages on a dark surface. Shot from a low angle, emphasizing minimalism and contrast in a studio setting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 5.22 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.63 MB
  • SD
    480 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.51 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.69 MB

View personal and business license