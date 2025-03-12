https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192311SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene nature video captures a low-angle view of a clear stream, lush greenery, and vibrant flowers, evoking tranquility and beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 68.25 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 38.93 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.99 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 11.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare