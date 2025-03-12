https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192341SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video angle capturing fluffy white clouds against a deep blue sky, creating a serene and expansive atmosphere with a vertical composition. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 35.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.14 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.67 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.88 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare