https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192373SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Side-angle view of a sleek laptop on a wooden desk, with a blurred background. The video captures a modern, minimalist workspace aesthetic.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.2 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.92 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1018.13 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare