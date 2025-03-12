https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192390SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Retro video game screen with a pixelated green and blue loading bar. Close-up angle emphasizes the vintage CRT monitor style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.8 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.02 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.16 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 7.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare