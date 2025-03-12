https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192428SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic close-up video of splashing water against a vibrant green background, captured from a low angle to emphasize fluid motion and texture. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 86.46 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 63.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 15.24 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare