https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192468SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A video still of glowing, iridescent hearts floating in space. The low-angle shot enhances the dreamy, cosmic atmosphere with vibrant colors. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.26 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.76 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.88 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.91 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare