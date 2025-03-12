https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192470SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSH.264A vibrant video still of glowing, galaxy-themed hearts floating upwards, captured from a low-angle, creating a dreamy, cosmic atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 32.01 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.04 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.12 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare