rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192717
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

A Shiba Inu in a blue kimono holds a bowl, captured from a front angle. The whimsical style is ideal for a humorous video concept.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.19 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.88 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.05 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.23 MB

View personal and business license