https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192727SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264A whimsical video concept of an astronaut on the moon using a smartphone. Low-angle shot highlights a glowing Wi-Fi symbol against a starry sky. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 9.54 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.74 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 691.33 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare