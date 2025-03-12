https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192739SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A cartoon astronaut on the moon uses a smartphone with a Wi-Fi symbol. Stars twinkle above. Low-angle view, perfect for a tech-themed video. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 4.32 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 2.6 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 331.45 KBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 2.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare