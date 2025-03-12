https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192741SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A whimsical illustration of an astronaut on a moon-like surface using a smartphone. Low-angle view, with a Wi-Fi symbol. Ideal for a tech-themed video. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.85 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.07 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare