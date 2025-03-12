rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192878
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Vibrant close-up video of pink butterflies on lush green leaves and colorful flowers, captured from a top-down angle, showcasing nature's beauty.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 32.81 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 13.5 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.56 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.38 MB

View personal and business license