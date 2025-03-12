https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192936SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Close-up shot of a woman smiling outdoors on a basketball court at sunset, capturing a joyful moment, ideal for a lifestyle video concept.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.62 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.23 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.47 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare