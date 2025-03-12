https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17192978SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Wide-angle video still of a golden wheat field under a vast sky with fluffy clouds, capturing rural tranquility and agricultural abundance.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 19.71 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.91 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.64 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 3.83 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare