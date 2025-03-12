https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193004SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Close-up, low-angle shot of chickens in a farm setting, creating a dynamic, immersive video feel with a focus on the foreground chicken.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 43.6 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 20.71 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.67 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.56 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare