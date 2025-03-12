rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193014
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up, low-angle shot of a chicken on a farm, with a rustic barn and flock in the background, evoking a countryside video feel.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.94 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.18 MB
  • SD
    480 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.09 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 480 px | GIF | 9.71 MB

View personal and business license