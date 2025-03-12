https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193077SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264A close-up, low-angle shot of a hand with cosmic, glowing patterns, resembling a galaxy. The style is surreal, perfect for a sci-fi video theme. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 50.36 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 25.55 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 5.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare