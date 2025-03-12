https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193133SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264Aerial view of futuristic plant cultivation in glass containers, illuminated at night, creating a sci-fi video concept with a symmetrical layout.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 24.68 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.02 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.21 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.76 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare