https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193291SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264A woman in bed at night, illuminated by phone light, creates a moody atmosphere. Side angle captures her focused expression, resembling a video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 3.23 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 693.42 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.09 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare