rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193445
Save
Video Info
0:06
30 FPS
H.264

Illustration of people dining on a rooftop surrounded by plants, viewed from a high angle, capturing a lively, urban social video scene.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.72 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.02 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 928.29 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.77 MB

View personal and business license