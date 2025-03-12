rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193504
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
ProRes 444

Blue beta fish animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 712.54 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 480 px | GIF | 7.14 MB
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.98 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 4 MB
  • SD
    480 x 480 px | MP4 | 904.33 KB
  • GIF
    480 x 480 px | GIF | 6.88 MB

View personal and business license