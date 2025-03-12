https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193537SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 444Fox and forest double exposure element animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 1010.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.64 MB4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 75.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 71.2 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.15 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.73 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare