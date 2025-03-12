https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193562SaveSaveVideo Info0:0830 FPSProRes 444Cute plush teddy bear dancing animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 488.01 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 5.29 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 14.26 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.42 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.96 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 6.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare