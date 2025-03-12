https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193624SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 444Canvas tote bag live mockup animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 2.03 GBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 3.07 MB4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.09 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.65 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.22 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.2 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare