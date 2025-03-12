https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193638SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264A polar bear stands on a small iceberg in a vast ocean, captured from a low angle. The dramatic clouds enhance the environmental video theme.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 10.71 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.25 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.01 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 3.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare