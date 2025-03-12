https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17193712SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cozy video scene of an elderly man reading in an armchair, captured from a front angle. Warm lighting and framed photos create a nostalgic atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 26.25 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.79 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.75 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare